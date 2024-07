Coaching centre tragedy: Students write to President seeking independent inquiry

New Delhi: A group of civil services aspirants protesting at Old Rajinder Nagar wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, July 31, requesting an independent inquiry into the deaths of three students in the flooded basement of a coaching centre building.

In their letter, the students listed seven demands, including an independent investigation and support for the families affected.

The three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau’s IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain on July 27.

Water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement, where a library was set up.

The students said in the letter to the president, “We request a top-level, independent investigation to identify the failures of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other concerned authorities in preventing and managing urban flooding in Old Rajinder Nagar.”

Also Read Home Ministry sets up committee to probe Delhi coaching centre incident

“We demand accountability from senior officials responsible for maintaining drainage and sewage systems,” they added.

They also demanded measures for public safety, support for the families affected, guidelines for coaching institutes, and affordable libraries.

“An immediate review and improvement of disaster mitigation infrastructure and emergency response protocols in educational institutions and densely populated areas in Delhi. Provision of adequate support and compensation for the families of the deceased students and survivors affected by the incident,” the students said in the letter.

“Establish guidelines for operating coaching institutes, including regulations on PG (paying guest) rentals and a cap on charges. The government should provide libraries with affordable minimum fees for aspiring students to ensure they have a safe and conducive environment for their studies,” they added.

Comprehensive urban planning is also among their demands.