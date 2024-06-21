Delhi liquor policy case: Kavitha’s custody extended till July 7

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended BRS MLC K Kavitha’s judicial custody till July 7 in the Delhi liquor policy case. As her custody ended on Friday, she was produced virtually before the special court for CBI cases. The court extended her custody.

Kavitha has been lodged in Tihar Jail since March, after she was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged role in the money laundering and corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case. Later, the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took her into custody.