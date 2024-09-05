Delhi liquor scam case: SC to decide on CM Kejriwal’s bail today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will decide on Thursday if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be released on bail in connection with the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will resume to hear his petition challenging arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as his distinct plea seeking bail.

Recently, the top court allowed bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and AAP’s former communication-in-charge Vijay Nair in the excise policy case.

In his special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor has challenged his arrest and subsequent remand orders while also pressing for bail in the corruption case. On the other hand, seeking dismissal of CM Kejriwal’s plea, the CBI said that the AAP supremo was simply attempting to politically sensationalise the matter, despite repeated orders passed by various courts being prima facie satisfied with the commission of the offences, for which cognisance already has been taken.

The central investigative agency said that while CM Kejriwal “does not hold any ministerial portfolio in Government National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi, all decisions of the government, as well as the party, are taken on his concurrence and directions”, adding that these include not only the decisions in Delhi but also throughout the country where AAP has a presence.

“It emerged over a period of time that all the critical decisions in the formulation of the new excise policy were taken at the behest of the petitioner (Kejriwal), in connivance with the then Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Excise Manish Sisodia. As the investigation progressed, it started becoming clear that he had a pivotal role in the formulation of the new excise policy,” the CBI said in its affidavit filed before the apex court.

The Supreme Court, on July 12, ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

Meanwhile, a court here on Tuesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the CBI against CM Kejriwal and other accused in the alleged liquor policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued a production warrant for CM Kejriwal on September 11, apart from extending his custody till the same date.