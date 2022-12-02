Delhi Liquor Scam: Kavitha allegedly swapped 10 phones in short time

Hyderabad: Soon after Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter TRS MLC Kavitha was named in the Delhi liquor scam, a new debate started in Telangana politics. Congress, BJP, Telangana YSR Congress Party, and others are criticizing the ruling TRS.

KCR and TRS working president KT Rama Rao are silent on the issue, while Kavitha and State Minister Harish Rao have expressed anger at the Central Government, BJP, and National Investigative Agencies.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has included Kavitha’s name in the remand report of accused Amit Arora and alleged that Kavitha repeatedly swapped her cell phones containing two numbers.

Amit Arora reportedly changed his phone 11 times while K Kavitha swapped her phone 6 times from 25 December 2021 to 4 April 2022 and the number two phone has been changed at least 4 times from September 2021 to August 22, 2022, which is being thoroughly investigated by the ED.

36 people involved in this case have reportedly changed 170 phones. The value of these phones is said to be Rs 1.30 crore. Most of the phones were destroyed after use, and details of only 15 phones were found. Further revelations are expected after getting the details of other phones.

According to the sources, the ED has sent a letter to the Union Ministry of Telecommunication requesting them to provide further details on the basis of IMEI. The Ministry of Communications is fully cooperating with the ED.

It is learned that the ED authorities are considering issuing a notice to MLC Kavitha after taking permission from the court. On the other hand, after Kavitha’s name was included in the remand report, consultations with legal experts have also been started on behalf of the Chief Minister and his family members.