Delhi logs 620 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi Friday recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a reduced positivity rate of 3.74 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 16,579 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 702 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.49 percent, and four fatalities.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s infection tally increased to 19,97,674, while the death toll rose to 26,448, it said.

Also Read 30-day state of emergency in West Bank to combat COVID

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 percent and six fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 3,206, down from 3,654 the previous day. As many as 2,256 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 356 are occupied, it said.

There are 225 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.