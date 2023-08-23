Delhi: Tragedy averted as 2 planes given go ahead to take off, land at same time

The take-off was swiftly cancelled following directives from the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2023 3:27 pm IST
Aeroplane
Representative image

New Delhi: A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly averted at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning when a Vistara Airlines plane was cleared for take-off while another aircraft was in the process of landing.

The take-off was swiftly cancelled following directives from the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The incident involved Flight UK725 en route from Delhi to Bagdogra, initiating take-off from the recently inaugurated runway, while a Vistara flight travelling from Ahmedabad to Delhi was concluding its landing on a parallel runway, moving towards the runway’s end.

MS Education Academy

“Both planes were authorised simultaneously, but the ATC promptly intervened. The ATC officer on duty instructed the Vistara flight to abort take-off,” stated an official with knowledge of the situation,” said the sources.

More details awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2023 3:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button