Delhi man arrested for shooting at person intervening in assault in Najafgarh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a person accused of shooting at a man who intervened to stop an assault in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area last month, officials said on Wednesday, May 20.

The accused, identified as Gaurav alias Love Sharma alias Sandeep alias Masalewala (31), allegedly opened fire on the complainant after he tried to rescue his friend from an assault in the Roshan Garden area on April 23, they said.

Gaurav, who was absconding since the incident, is involved in 11 criminal cases, including murder, robbery, snatching and Arms Act offences, they added.

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According to police, the complainant was staying at a friend’s house in the Roshan Garden area when his friend’s niece informed him that two people were quarrelling with her uncle.

When he came out, he allegedly found Gaurav alias Masalewala and Prince Mittal assaulting his friend. As he intervened to stop the fight, Gaurav allegedly took out a pistol and fired at him, causing a bullet injury to his leg, a senior police officer said.

Both accused fled the spot on a motorcycle, while the injured man was shifted to a hospital in Bahadurgarh by his family members, police said.

A case under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act was registered at the Najafgarh police station.

Police received information that the accused would visit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in west Delhi. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near the hospital and apprehended the accused after a brief chase and resistance, he said.

During investigation, police found that Gaurav had studied till class 8 and allegedly got involved in criminal activities at a young age after falling into bad company.

“In 2025, he was facing financial difficulties and allegedly started extorting money from satta operators and illegal liquor sellers in the Najafgarh area,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.