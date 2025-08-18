Delhi man held for repeatedly raping mother after suspecting infidelity

In a troubling incident, a 39-year-old Muslim man was arrested on charges of raping his mother multiple times. The victim reported he was “punishing her” for suspected infidelity.

The 65-year-old victim, accompanied by her daughter, lodged a complaint with the Hauz-Qazi police station alleging her son, Mohammed Firoz alias Suhel, assaulted her for the first time on August 1, upon her return from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia with her septuagenarian husband and daughter.

During the trip, Firoz had called her “repeatedly, accusing his mother of having an affair and demanding his father divorce her,” police said.

Upon their return, Firoz reportedly assaulted his mother twice. Unable to bear the torture by her son, she relocated for safety to her elder daughter-in-law’s residence.



However, tensions rose on August 11, when Firoz allegedly confined his mother in a room and threatened her with sharp objects like knives and scissors and then proceeded to rape her repeatedly.



“He repeated the assault on August 14,” police said. Initially staying silent out of fear and shame, the mother approached the police only after the second incident escalated.



A case has been booked under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the accused has been placed in custody.









