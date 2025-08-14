Hours after tying rakhi, teenager raped and killed by cousin

A 33-year-old man raped and murdered his 14-year-old cousin hours after she tied him rakhi in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. Surjeet killed the teenager and hung her body from a noose to make it look like a suicide.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Surjeet was in the house of his uncle in the morning and got a rakhi tied by his cousin. That same night, he consumed alcohol and raped the sleeping 14-year-old. He took her life and then staged a suicide scene by hanging her body from a noose.

The victim’s father, who was sleeping in the next room, reportedly did not hear anything. He found his daughter’s body the following day and informed the police.

Upon the arrival of the police, Surjeet arrived at the house and tried to meddle in the investigation. Suspicion grew when he answered all questions on behalf of the family, not allowing them to speak during the police inspection.

“Additionally, hair was found in the teenager’s nails and hands. Samples from the suspect’s hair have been collected for comparison and sent to the forensic science lab in Jhansi. A DNA test will also be conducted,” the superintendent of police, Abhijeet Shankar, said.

He added that rape was confirmed in the postmortem report. While Surjet was detained for suspicion, he confessed to the crime during interrogation.