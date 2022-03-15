Delhi Metro train services to start from 2:30pm on Holi

Published: 15th March 2022
New Delhi: Metro train services will start from 2:30 PM on Friday on the occasion of Holi on all lines including the Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line, said a release from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC).

“On the day of the ‘Holi’ festival, i.e., March 18, 2022 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on March 18 and will continue normally thereafter,” said the release from DMRC.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

