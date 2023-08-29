Delhi Minister, Mayor inspect Old Delhi areas ahead of G20 Summit

Bhardwaj and Oberoi inspected the work done at Chandni Chowk, and they inspected the G-20 park in Greater Kailash.

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj along with Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday visited several parts of Old Delhi, including the Town Hall and Ghalib ki Haveli, to inspect the preparations for the G20 Summit.

“Inspected the works related to the preparations for the G20 Summit with the Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj of Delhi. Took stock of the ground situation by visiting the Town Hall, Mirza Ghalib Haveli and other areas of Old Delhi. AAP-led corporation government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will leave no stone unturned in view of the preparations,” Oberoi wrote on microblogging site X.

During the inspection, Bhardwaj said: “The Delhi government had not received any financial help from the Centre for the beautification work for the G-20 Summit.” He however clarified that no such request had been submitted either by the state government.

Bhardwaj said that the development works in PWD and MCD regions are funded by the respective agencies.

An official said that the Delhi government is “leaving no stone unturned to create an exemplary impression”.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi appealed to all political parties to transcend partisan politics and avoid indulging in petty gains.

She said: “This is not merely a matter of political affiliations but a question of our country’s dignity in the eyes of esteemed international guests. Any lapses would be a collective stain on our nation.”

During her inspection of the ongoing work at Ghalib ki Haveli, she reiterated her commitment to showcasing the rich heritage and culture of old Delhi through this and many other initiatives.

They also inspected a dispensary facility in Chandni Chowk.

