‘DIAL prepared to provide support to delegates of G20 summit at IGI airport’

Further divulging the details about the preparations, the DIAL spokesperson said that terminal 3 now features prominently illuminated G20 summit logos, enhancing the visual appeal both inside and outside the terminal.

New Delhi: The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), spearheaded by the GMR Group, on Monday said it has already working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi government to provide necessary support at the airport for delegates coming to attend the G20 summit.

In a statement on Monday, the DIAL said that it has formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates.

“Strategically positioned standees and cutouts featuring information about the G20 Summit provide valuable insights to passengers. Messages related to the summit are also being showcased on the MATV system within the terminal,” said the spokesperson.

“We have also taken proactive measures to enhance the surrounding environment of the terminals. This includes the installation of artistic designer fountains, sculptures, and decorative flowerpots along the adjacent roads,” said the official.

“The airport approach road is now adorned with elegantly designed fountains, contributing to a pleasing and welcoming ambiance. The terminals have been adorned with impactful hoardings that warmly welcome guests and express gratitude to visitors upon their arrival and departure,” the official added.

