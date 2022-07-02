Delhi: Mohammed Zubair’s bail rejected, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Delhi’s Patiala House Court rejected the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, granting the Delhi police an extended 14-day judicial custody of the journalist, on Saturday.

Zubair was arrested in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed the police plea, which said further investigation was on.

The police had produced Zubair before the court on the expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation.