Most Twitter handles supporting Zubair from Middle East, Pak: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police have found that most of the Twitter handles that tweeted in support of fact-checker Mohammad Zubair were from Middle Eastern countries and Pakistan, an official said on Saturday.

“We found it during social media analysis that most of the Twitter accounts supporting Zubair after his arrest were from countries like the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Pakistan,” a senior Delhi Police official told IANS.

The 33-year-old fact-checker is currently under police custody and is being interrogated over one of his objectionable tweets which he posted in 2018.

After Zubair’s said tweet, his followers on social media amplified and created a series of debates and hate mongering in the thread.

Even after his arrest in the said case on Monday, hashtags like #IsupportZubair trended on Twitter for a long time and the fact-checker’s arrest became a hotbed of primetime debates.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also invoked additional charges against Zubair, who will be facing a trial in the Patiala House Court on Saturday.

The new charges are under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sec. 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

