Delhi: Mohan Bhagwat visits Madrasa, interacts with students

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 22nd September 2022 8:25 pm IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (Twitter)

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited Madrasa Tajweedul Quran in the old Delhi area, and interacted with the children there.

Madarsa director Mahmudul Hasan told IANS that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached the madrasa around 10 a.m.

“You have the responsibility of the country… so you have to work for the country by reading and writing,” Bhagwat told the students.

He stayed at the madrasa for about an hour and met the teachers besides the children.

Bhagwat also reviewed the education infrastructure and sought some details such as the number of children enrolled there.

The RSS chief who has been holding discussions with the Muslim intellectuals to strengthen the communal harmony, also met Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque on Thursday.

Recently, Bhagwat called on a group of Muslim intellectuals, including former chief election commissioner S.Y. Qureshi, former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung, former vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lt. Gen. (Retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and industrialist Saeed Sherwani.

