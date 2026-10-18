Delhi Police arrests 5 for attack on anti-CEC protesters

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered at least 10 FIRs and arrested five people in connection with alleged harassment and assaults on protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with several social media posts accusing right-wing activists of targeting demonstrators, officials said on Sunday, October 18.

The cases were registered between October 11 and 14 at Connaught Place and Kamla Market police stations after videos and posts highlighting alleged attacks on protesters circulated on social media.

Arrests in two separate cases

At least five people have been arrested in two separate cases, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Connaught Place police station on October 13 in connection with an incident flagged through social media handles.

Gaurav was arrested in the case, while efforts are underway to trace his alleged accomplices.

A group of men was seen assaulting a protester while daring others to call them “cockroaches”. One of the men was also heard threatening to beat up anyone who spoke against the prime minister or the police.

In another case, registered at Kamla Market police station on October 11, four people were arrested after a video purportedly showing individuals harassing and assaulting protesters went viral.

Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and initiated legal action against those allegedly involved.

Multiple FIRs at Connaught Place police station

The list of cases also includes multiple FIRs registered at Connaught Place police station on October 13 and 14 over incidents highlighted in social media posts and videos. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved, establish the sequence of events and determine the roles of the suspected accused.

Several social media posts have alleged that right-wing activists assaulted or harassed protesters during the demonstrations.

The footage and allegations are being examined by police as they work to identify the people involved and establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The police action comes amid a wider scrutiny of online content related to the protests, with authorities also investigating posts allegedly circulating misinformation, rumours and fabricated videos.

Some social media accounts have shared claims of police brutality against demonstrators, which investigators are examining to establish their authenticity.

In one of the cases, police have sought information from social media platform X to identify a user accused of uploading videos that they suspect were fabricated and circulated to disrupt public order.

37 social media accounts identified

Police have identified more than 37 social media accounts, including over 17 allegedly linked to right-wing groups, for purportedly circulating misleading content related to the protests, a source in the police said.

Takedown notices have been issued to more than 17 handles, including those linked to right-wing groups, and action has been initiated under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and other laws for allegedly inciting people and disrupting law and order, they said.

Some right-wing accounts allegedly shared posts and reels targeting protesters and presenting the demonstrations in a misleading manner, while other users circulated videos purportedly showing police brutality against demonstrators.

Investigators are examining the content to verify its authenticity and identify those responsible, the officials added.

The protests in the national capital have been organised over demands for Kumar’s resignation and a rollback of the SIR exercise. Further investigation in the cases is underway.