Delhi Police arrests man for circulating child pornographic content on Telegram

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly possessing and circulating child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online through Telegram, an official said on Friday.

Salman, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was arrested on Wednesday after a report was received from the CyberTipline, a centralised system of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a non-profit organisation, for reporting online exploitation of children, a senior police officer said.

The report forwarded to the Bhalswa Dairy police station contained information about the manufacturing, possession, and distribution of child pornographic content by a Telegram user, the officer said.

Based on the inputs, a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, was registered on October 1.

After a probe, police conducted a raid in the Bhalswa Dairy area, arrested Salman, and seized the mobile phone used in the commission of crime as evidence, the officer said.

“The accused was found possessing and sharing objectionable content involving minors on Telegram. His phone has been sent for forensic analysis to extract further evidence,” a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals linked to the offence, he added.