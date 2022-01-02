Delhi Police arrests prime member of interstate drug cartel

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a prime member of an interstate drug cartel responsible for the flow of Heroin consignment from Sasaram, Bihar to other parts of the country by hiding them in secret cavities specifically made for illegal trafficking of drugs.

The accused, identified as Mohd Nadeem Khan, a resident of Seelampur, Jafrabad, North East Delhi, was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Furnishing more details about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said, last year a team of Northern Range and Special Task Force, Special Cell got information that a cartel headed by Mohd Rafi alias Baboo Khan was running an inter state narcotics trafficking operation out of Bareilly. Two key members namely Shajad and Amir were also identified. Kingpin of the cartel Mohd Rafi, his associates Shahjad and Amir were later identified and arrested. A large consignment of Heroine, over 15 kg valued at Rs 60 crore, was recovered from Shahjad and Amir. Further 520 gm high grade heroin valued at more than Rs 2 crore in the international market had been recovered from Baboo Khan.

During further investigation, prime contact of the cartel in Delhi was identified as Nadeem Khan and efforts were made to nab the accused. On January 1, a tip-off was received that the accused Nadeem would come to supply huge consignment of heroin to his contact at ISBT Kashmiri Gate. Accordingly, a raiding party was set up which laid a trap and arrested the accused from the spot.

“The accused was then produced before a concerned court and police custody has been taken for further investigation,” the DCP informed.

The official said that further investigation in the case is being carried out and efforts are on to establish identity of other suppliers and receivers to unearth complete chain of this drug syndicate.