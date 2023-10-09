FIR registered against 4 AMU students for pro-Palestine march

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed an FIR against four Aligarh Muslim University students for giving ‘provocative speeches’ during a pro-Palestine solidarity march. The students took out the march shortly after a group of BJP supporters took out a rally in support of Israel in Aligarh, raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

In Aligarh of BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Dal took out a rally in Support of #Israel raising slogans of "Jai Shri Ram".#GazaUnderAttack #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/21H8k9x9A6 — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile, a section of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia also expressed solidarity with Palestine. Many took to X (formerly Twitter), calling Israel an “oppressor” state and demanding “freedom” for Palestine.

“An occupier and oppressor state (Israel) has no right to lecture about the ‘right to defend’. Today remember Comrade Che Guevara on his death anniversary and what he had said years ago…. ‘Homeland or Death’,” JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh wrote on X.

All India Students’ Association expressed solidarity with Palestine and called for the restoration of peace in the region.

In a post later deleted, Jamia’s National Students’ Union of India called the presence of Israel in the region ‘terrorism’. “Israel’s seven-decade-long occupation in Palestine is terrorism. Palestine deserves freedom from Israeli’s Zionist terrorism, and collective efforts must be made to ensure a just and peaceful resolution to this long-standing conflict,” read the deleted post.

In its latest tweet, the NSUI said that a peaceful resolution is the only path to justice and urged the world organisations to prioritise diplomatic solutions.

Very happy to see that my friends in #AligarhMuslimUniversity organized protest march in support of palestinian freedom movement, This is appreciable initiative from AMU students.

We should organize NationWide peaceful protests in support of palestine against israeli Terrorism! pic.twitter.com/y8e8hP2QcF — Samiullah Khan (@_SamiullahKhan) October 9, 2023

Another student group, Dayar-I-Shauq Students’ Charter, also spoke in solidarity with Palestine.

“We stand in Solidarity with Palestinian people and the Palestinian freedom fighters in their struggle against the settler colonial state of Israel,” DISSC posted on X.

Meanwhile, following the outrage on social media platforms, UP police registered an FIR against four AMU students for carrying out a solidarity march in support of Palestine.

The FIR has been registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 188 (any deliberate disobedience of an order) and 505 (rumour mongering) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Aligarh: An FIR has been filed against AMU students who protested in support of Palestinian terrorists. The FIR was registered for unauthorized demonstrations and provocative speeches without permission.#Israel #Palestine #HamasTerrorists #IsraelPalestineWar #GazaUnderAttack… pic.twitter.com/Pwg25zZh3R — ArukuSageMind ® (@AzukaDM) October 9, 2023

(With inputs from PTI)