‘Please finish game soon, baby is on way’ Sakshi tells MS Dhoni

Mumbai: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, is riding high on success as his team bounced back with a remarkable victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Despite facing setbacks in previous matches against Lucknow Super Giants, CSK showcased a dominant performance, securing a convincing win by 78 runs.

Adding to the excitement, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, was present at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to witness the thrilling encounter. During the match, Sakshi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, urging the Chennai Super Kings to wrap up the game quickly as “baby was on the way.” The post quickly garnered attention on social media, sparking speculation among fans.

However, it’s clarified that the couple isn’t expecting their second child; instead, Sakshi is eagerly anticipating becoming an aunt (‘bua’). The Instagram story featured a short clip of Dhoni behind the stumps, accompanied by Sakshi’s message urging the team to finish the game swiftly due to her imminent family event.

Her story read, “Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way…contractions have begun. Request from – to be ‘Bua’!”

This incident brings back memories of 2015 when Dhoni prioritized his national duty over being with his wife during her pregnancy. Despite Sakshi being ready to deliver their first child, Dhoni remained committed to his cricketing responsibilities. It was his close friend, Suresh Raina, who conveyed the news of their daughter’s birth to Dhoni. Ziva, their first child, was born on February 6, 2015, marking a memorable moment in the cricketer’s life.