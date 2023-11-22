Delhi Police constable thrashed after minor accident

The incident took place on November 19 when Ashok Kumar, posted in the special staff of the south district

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable was allegedly thrashed by some unidentified people in Aya Nagar here following a minor accident, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on November 19 when Ashok Kumar, posted in the special staff of the south district, had gone to the area to investigate an attempt to murder case.

When Kumar reached Ambedkar Chowk, his motorcycle collided with a scooter. Rebuked by the policeman, the scooter rider began abusing him and also called his friends there. The group then thrashed Kumar with sticks, a senior officer said.

An FIR was registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station following a complaint by Kumar, police said.

Sources said that the constable was in civil clothes when the incident took place.

