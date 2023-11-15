Don’t pray for Palestine, Delhi Police issue warning to Imams

Delhi Police have restricted Imams from praying for Palestine, a report by an Urdu Daily Inquilab stated. The police issued a warning to Imams against mentioning Palestine or the current aggression by Israeli forces in Gaza during prayers or sermons. “If failed to comply, the religious leaders will face consequences,” the notice issued on November 14 states.

The Inquilab, in the report, said that Delhi Police officials were quick to interfere at a mosque in Old Delhi asking the imam not to mention either Palestine or Israel in his prayer or speeches.

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali along with representatives of India Muslim Personal Law Board and Welfare Party of India vehemently opposed the Delhi Police action. They said praying for victims of oppression was an integral part of Islam.

Mosques worldwide are holding prayers for Palestine and the Gaza Strip, which now lies devastated due to continuous bombardment and ground assault by the Israeli Defence Force.