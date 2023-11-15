Delhi Police hail Virat Kohli with road safety message

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 15th November 2023 11:59 pm IST
Delhi Police hail Virat Kohli with road safety message

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday hailed star India batter Virat Kohli for surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons, as he slammed his 50th century in the format in the World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Delhi Police not just congratulated Kohli, but also sent a subtle message on road safety.

The tweet read, “CENTURY OF THE CENTURY! @imVkohli, your 100 is super delightful! To others: Don’t speed, go slowly. Because you are not Virat Kohli.”

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 15th November 2023 11:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button