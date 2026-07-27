Delhi Police issue notices over social media posts against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is sending notices to social media platforms for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 36-day-long student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

A special team has been tasked to regularly check and flag social media content, including videos, comments and posts. About 450 social media accounts shared alleged deepfake videos and content, NDTV cited the Delhi Police.

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CJP concluded its protest after Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation on Saturday, July 25. In their meetings with Union Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh Rana, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka demanded Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, no action against protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi police.

CRPF to review ‘all aspects’ of July 20 crackdown

Nearly one week after the RAF’s brutal use of force on protesting students in Jantar Mantar, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh said a post-event assessment will be conducted to evaluate “all aspects” of the RAF’s response to the overall operation.

The statement was in response to the allegations of use of pellet guns on protestors during the July 20 Chalo Sansad March. “The assessment is a part of routine measures. We would review the circumstances under which pellet guns were used and the conditions that led to the action taken against protestors,” he told ANI.

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The RAF is a specialised wing of CRPF, trained for riot control, crowd management, and handling civil unrest.

On July 20, a large number of videos showing security forces firing pellet guns, tear gas and lathicharging the protestors, some electric batons, surfaced, drawing national and international condemnation. Many students suffered grievous injuries, with reports of one person losing the vision of his left eye and another student admitted on ventilator support.