Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of India International Trade Fair

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India International Trade Fair and mentioned the roads where congestion is expected.

It said traffic congestion is expected at Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road and Purana Qila Road.

Entry to the fair will be restricted to business visitors from November 14 to 18. It will be opened for general public from November 19 to 27.

“No entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A and 5-B. Entry from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 and Craft Museum Gate. Entry for media persons from Gate No. 4 and 10. Entry for ITPO officials from Gate No. 4 and 10. No entry for Trade Fair after 6 pm,” the traffic police said on its official Twitter handle.

“No sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. Tickets would be sold online and at selected Metro Stations. Alighting point for chauffer driven vehicles and taxis will be on service lane in front of Gate No. 4. Entry to fair grounds may be closed earlier,” the advisory said.

Parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked will be towed. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking, it said.

Right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg not allowed, the advisory stated.

The advisory further asked commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing.

The advisory also instructed people to use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road. The parking will be available at Bhairon Mandir Parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo, Bhagwan Dass Road (only on Saturday and Sunday), it said, adding that shuttle service will be available from Bhairon Mandir parking to gate number 1 Pragati Maidan.

It further asked people to report any suspicious object/person immediately.