Explosion on railway tracks in Rajasthan’s Udaipur: Police

Udaipur: An explosion occurred on railway tracks here on Sunday, hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass, police said.

Due to the disruption, the train has been halted at Dungarpur, a Railways spokesperson said.

Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma said all angles, including sabotage, are being probed and the work to restore the tracks has started.

Explosive recovered on Udaipur-Ahmadabad railway track.



An explosion occurred on railway tracks hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass:Police



ATS team on the way to spot.#Udaipur #railway pic.twitter.com/Y2HA2gJ98l — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) November 13, 2022

The explosion occurred near Kewda ki Naal under Jawar Mines Police Station of Udaipur.

“Locals informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify the accused,” SHO Jawar Mines Police Station Anil Kumar Vishnoi said.

Police and railway officials are at the spot and conducting an investigation, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur express train on this track from Asarwa Railway Station in Ahmedabad on October 31.