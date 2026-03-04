Delhi Police on high alert for Holi; 134 intersections under strict watch

The Delhi Traffic Police said elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain public safety and ensure smooth vehicular movement during the festival.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is on high alert on Holi, deploying over 15,000 personnel to enforce strict law and order in the city.

A senior police officer said teams have been deployed at 134 major intersections to nab drunken driving culprits. Serious violation will invite suspension of driving licence for a minimum of three months.

Special teams are stationed at major junctions and vulnerable stretches to police speeding, reckless and zig-zag driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, riding without helmets, and performing stunts on two-wheelers.

According to the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and speeding, the driving licence of the offender will be seized and liable for suspension for at least three months, it said in an advisory.

Registered owners will be booked if their vehicles are found to be driven by minors or unauthorised persons, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Gupta said, “Keeping the Holi festival in mind, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic management plan. Our staff are deployed at around 134 major intersections. Personnel will remain present across key areas, and senior officers are supervising the arrangements. Our primary focus is to prevent drunken driving.”

He added, “We will make every possible effort to curb all traffic violations, and appropriate action will be taken wherever violations are found.”

The officer said the police will not shy from taking cognisance of violations uploaded on social media.

