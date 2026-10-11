Delhi Police registers 20 FIRs; charges include assault on cops

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered 20 FIRs in connection with Saturday’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said on Sunday.

The cases include an FIR registered at Kamla Market police station, in which four men claiming links to the right-wing Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for allegedly assaulting students and manhandling women during the protest, they said.

The FIRs include charges related to assault on police personnel and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties, among other offences, officials said.

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The protest, called by the CJP to demand Kumar’s resignation, witnessed widespread detentions across the national capital, with more than 7,000 people, including several opposition leaders and activists, detained as police deployed over 30,000 personnel to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Several incidents of stone hurling were reported during the demonstrations, leaving more than 15 police personnel injured, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal, who sustained a hand injury while detaining protesters including AISA President Neha Bora and her supporters near Safdarjung flyover.

Police had detained protesters from several locations, including Akashwani Bhawan, Imtiaz Ali Marg, Hanuman Temple and Kerala House, amid heavy barricading and restrictions across central Delhi.

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