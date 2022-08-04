Delhi Police to install over 1,000 CCTVs for Independence Day security

New Delhi: Amid threats from various terror organizations warning of disrupting the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has decided to install more than 1,000 Internet Protocol (IP) based CCTV cameras in and around Red Fort here.

On Thursday, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) issued an alert for possible attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration on August 15.

The 10-page report by IB mentions the recent attack on Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe who was shot dead at a public event in Japan recently and requested Delhi police to enforce strict entry rules at the venue on August 15.

The document accessed by ANI reads that out of the total requirement, 80 per cent CCTV Cameras of IP-based 2-megapixel and 20 per cent CCTV cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel will be installed at each and every corner of the venue.

These 20 per cent CCTV cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel will be installed at the strategic locations which will be intimated by DCP concerned at the time of installation and the rest 80 per cent locations will be covered by IP-based 2-mega pixel CCTV cameras.

These cameras will be installed at New Delhi District, North District, South-East, Central District, Security Unit and North West District. A large number of cameras will be installed in the North district and Central district that covers the periphery of Red Fort, where Independence Day celebrations with be held.

These IP-based cameras will be equipped with features like face detection, people movement detection, tripwire, audio detection, intrusion, defocus, abandoned/missing object. And will provide Full HD 1080P live view of the locations. It will also share data on a real-time basis for face recognition server.

For better detection, these cameras will incorporate a built-in 30X optical, auto-focus zoom lens, and will have 12X digital zoom capability. The camera should have inbuilt Infra Red (IR) and cover distance up to 150 metres for better viewing during night, the document reads.

Last year on Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.