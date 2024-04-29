Delhi police summons Telangana CM over Amit Shah’s doctored video

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and four others from the state have been summoned by Delhi Police in connection with a doctored video about the reservation of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The video was reportedly shared by the Telangana Congress X handle, and many party leaders reposted it.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell Cyber Wing’s IFSO unit on the widely circulated edited video after complaints by the BJP and the home ministry. In the video, the Union HM advocates for the abolition of reservation quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to the FIR, the MHA, in its complaint, stated that it has been found that “some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter”.

“The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information with the intention of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquillity and public order issues. It is requested to kindly take necessary legal action as per the provisions of law,” the ministry said, as per the FIR.

The BJP has strongly refuted the authenticity of the video, claiming that it has been manipulated to distort Shah’s original statements, where he reiterated the BJP’s commitment to abolishing reservation quotas for Muslims in Telangana. The party has unequivocally maintained their stance against such malicious acts and condemned any attempts to mislead the public.

Earlier, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT cell, had said that the Telangana Congress faction was circulating a doctored video of Amit Shah, alleging it to be entirely fabricated and capable of inciting widespread violence.

(With inputs from IANS)