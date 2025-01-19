Delhi polls: KTR slams Congress over ‘dual standards’ towards Kejriwal

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, January 19 accused the Congress of having “dual standards” towards former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

“As long as Arvind Kejriwal was aligned with the Congress he was hailed as a sane and clean leader, and Delhi looked spectacular through the alliance-tinted glasses,” KTR remarked. The BRS working president further added that when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief decided to contest the Delhi elections alone, he is being viewed as a criminal by the Congress.

In a jibe at the Congress, KTR took to X and said, “This dramatic shift in narrative is a textbook example of Congress’s double standards. It’s astonishing how they can change their tune so quickly, isn’t it?”

Delhi assembly elections are a perfect case study of Congress's dual standards and hypocritical antics. As long as @ArvindKejriwal Ji was aligned with them, he was hailed as a sane and clean leader, and Delhi looked spectacular through the alliance-tinted glasses. The moment… — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 19, 2025

The Sircilla MLA then attacked the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and asked him to visit the students in Telangana after he is done fooling people in Delhi.

“Students, farmers, elderly and women are still waiting for the Congress government to fulfil the promises made to them,” the former Telangana minister said.