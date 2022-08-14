Delhi reports 2,162 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh Covid infections, recording a marginal rise against 2,031 cases reported on Saturday, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The city also reported five Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has marginally risen to 12.64 per cent, while the number of active cases presently stands at 8,430, out of which 5,734 patients are in home isolation.

With 1,832 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,49,784, while Delhi’s total caseload so far 19,84,595 with a death toll of 26,381.

A total of 17,106 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 12,819 RT-PCR and 4,287 Rapid Antigen tests, while 25,432 vaccines were administered in the same time period — 1,136 first doses, 3,413 second doses, and 20,883 precautionary doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,60,60,046, according to the health bulletin.