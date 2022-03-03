Delhi riots: Court reserves order on bail plea of Umar Khalid

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday reserved its order on the bail application of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma court reserved the order.

The order is likely to be pronounced on March 14.

Opposing the bail plea, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad argued on the relevancy of the speech given by Umar Khalid in Amravati in February 2020.

He said the bail application was rejected on February 11, pointing out that the announcement of Donald Trump visiting India came on the same day.

During the course of the hearing, Khalid’s counsel, opposing the charges under the Indian Penal Code and UAPA, termed the chargesheet a ‘work of fiction’.

He argued that the speech given by Khalid was about Gandhi, harmony, and the Constitution, and it is not a crime.

After the submissions, the court reserved the order.

Khalid has been booked for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the northeast Delhi riots that broke out in 2020.