Delhi SIR: EC notice for CM Rekha Gupta over age difference

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is among the mapped voters with discrepancies in the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) who are being served notices to submit documents, while former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s family members figure among those whose names remain unmapped, according to reports that emerged soon after the poll body released the list on Saturday, September 19.

Taking to X, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of AltNews, a non-profit fact-checking website, said the Delhi CM’s name is very much on the list, the reason being that the difference between her age and that of her parents is less than 15 years.

Breaking: Delhi CM @gupta_rekha's name mentioned in the Notice list published by the EC.

Reason : Parent's age difference < 15 yrs.

A total of 1,60,795 people in Delhi will receive a notice with same reason. https://t.co/Otiz8aRf6O pic.twitter.com/lgeeHBgeUX — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 19, 2026

Zubair pointed out that the CM is among 1,60,795 people who will be served notices for the same reason.

He also claimed that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s parents, wife, and son are on the list of those unmapped with the last SIR. They are among the 33lakh Delhi residents being served notices by the poll body under the Delhi SIR, he said.

Of Delhi’s 1.45 cr voters, 47L names removed from draft rolls

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Election Commission (EC) published a list online of name discrepancies and dates of birth for residents in the draft SIR list. The poll body is sending notices to the persons named to present documents, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said.

On August 31, the EC published a draft electoral roll with 47 lakh of the city’s 1.45 crore voters removed. Every one in three voters in Delhi was removed from the draft roll published as part of the SIR of the voter list.

“Currently, our hearings on the claims and objection process are underway, so notices are being sent to the public. There are two types of notices: one for unmapped voters plus one for mapped voters, but there are small discrepancies in their names or dates of birth, etc., for which notices are being sent,” the CEO said at a press conference.

The list is in the public domain and is available at prominent places, he said.

With PTI inputs