Delhi: Suspecting cow slaughter, gau-rakshaks kill 25-yr-old man

A man was killed by Hindutva goons in Delhi after they suspected him of slaughtering cows. Two of the individual’s friends were also assaulted.

The man was identified as Rajaram (25), who is a caretaker of farmhouse near Dwarka and the other two also work with him in the farmhouse. Currently, the victim’s friends are hospitalized after being beaten up by the mob.

The goons identified themselves as “gau rakshaks.” Delhi police were quoted by Maktoob Media as saying two FIRs have been filed in the case. In the first FIR, five of the accused were arrested from the spot. The second FIR was booked against the deceased and victims for the alleged slaughter of cows.

“The police team collected a few samples of the animal remains from the spot and sent them for examination. Meanwhile, five men were arrested from the spot. The matter is under investigation, the FIR stated. The complainant further alleged that after the police came, they stopped the fight and rushed the three men to the hospital. The caretaker died during treatment while the workers are undergoing treatment, The Indian Express quoted officers as saying.