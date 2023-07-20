Delhi teen murder: Court to hear arguments on charges against accused on Aug 10

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday listed for hearing arguments on charges on August 10 against Sahil who allegedly killed his girlfriend by repeatedly stabbing her in the national capital’s Shahbad Dairy area.

The Delhi Police told Special Judge Richa Gusain Solanki of Rohini Courts that Atul Srivastava has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor to represent the police in the case.

On July 1, the court took cognisance of a police chargesheet filed against Sahil.

On June 28, Delhi Police had filed the 640-page charge sheet under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), sources said.

Besides the above sections, the accused has also been charged under the Arms Act, Section 12 of the Pocso Act and different Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The 16-year-old victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed more than 20 times by the accused who also hit her with a boulder on May 28.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused, who worked as a fridge and AC repair mechanic, from Bulandshahr.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.