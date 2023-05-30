Delhi teen murder: Killed her in a fit of rage as she was ignoring me, claims accused

New Delhi: The 20-year-old Sahil, who brutally stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday evening, has revealed to investigators that he committed the act out of anger after she began ignoring him.

Police teams have conducted searches near Rithala Metro station in an effort to find the knife used in the crime, as Sahil claimed to have disposed it in the nearby bushes. However, the weapon is yet to be recovered.

An official involved in the investigation said that Sahil has been inconsistent with his statements, and all of them are currently being verified. During initial questioning, it was also disclosed that the accused had purchased the knife from Haridwar around 15 days prior.

“Sahil said that the 16-year-old Sakshi was allegedly meeting her ex-boyfriend Praveen, whom she had broken up with four years ago but remained in contact with. Sahil confessed to feeling agitated as she ignored him,” said the official.

According to the police, Sakshi and her friend Bhawna’s boyfriend Ajay, also known as Jhabru, had previously warned Sahil to stay away from her. Investigators have discovered that on the day of the incident, Sahil consumed alcohol in the afternoon, and when Sakshi was on her way to attend a birthday celebration, he brutally killed her.

“In order to avoid detection through CCTV footage, after the incident, Sahil switched off his phone and went to Rithala Metro station, where he disposed of the knife. From there, he travelled to Anand Vihar bus station and then to Bulandshahr, where his aunt resides, changing buses twice,” said the official.

Sahil’s Instagram account reveals posts that discuss his fondness for a ‘dark life’, alcohol, friends, and his mother. Disturbingly, his profile also includes a video of Sahil smoking hookah while Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘Selfmade’ plays in the background.

Police sources have confirmed that the account, named ‘Sahil Khan’, belongs to the accused. It is a public account and showcases Sahil with his friend in various posts.

Meanwhile, police have also asked Praveen to join the investigation. He is currently at Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi’s Rohini court on Tuesday sent Sahil to two-day police remand. The accused was produced before Duty Magistrates early on Tuesday due to security reasons, according to the sources.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused Sahil from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

He worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl.

In the video, around seven to eight bystanders are seen present, standing and observing as he stabs her.