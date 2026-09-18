Delhi teen raped, stabbed, body eaten by dogs; 3 minors held

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, stabbed over six times, and dumped in an open field by four people, including three minors, after she went with them in a tempo, Delhi Police on Thursday, September 17, said, adding that the body had decomposed to such an extent that its gender could not be immediately ascertained.

According to police, the girl and the accused individuals knew each other. They allegedly drank together inside a tempo before the girl was sexually assaulted, stabbed to death, and her body disposed of under leaves. She reportedly left Friday night, September 11, to meet a 17-year-old boy and was later joined by three of his friends.

Body partly eaten by dogs, hand severed

Police said the girl’s decomposed body was found near Jaipal Rana’s field on Kushak Road on September 13. Some parts of the body had also been eaten by stray dogs, and one of her hands was found separated from the body, police added.

The deceased had not been reported missing by her family. Police said her family told them that she would often leave home and return after a few days.

POCSO case registered

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. With no apparent eyewitness and the perpetrators’ identity unknown, police teams analysed more than 50 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras covering the area and adjoining routes.

During the analysis, a tempo was noticed moving near the scene around the relevant time. Its registration number was not clearly visible due to darkness, following which investigators tracked its movement across multiple CCTV locations.

A night-long search operation was conducted during the intervening night of September 15 and 16, and the suspected tempo was traced to Khadda Colony in the Swaroop Nagar area. Its driver was identified and questioned.

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Police recover tempo, two knives, and clothes of accused

The investigation subsequently led to the apprehension of four persons, including three juveniles, allegedly linked to the crime.

The adult, 19-year-old accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, a resident of Khadda Colony, while the three juveniles are aged 16 and 17, police said.

Two knives allegedly used in the crime, clothes allegedly worn by the accused and the tempo were recovered.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, ascertain the individual roles of those apprehended and verify the forensic and technical evidence, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)