Delhi: Makeup artist raped twice by man she met on social media

The accused later promised to marry her and persuaded her not to approach police.

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New Delhi: A 22-year-old makeup artist was allegedly raped twice here by a man she befriended on social media after being drugged, police sources said on Sunday, August 16.

The woman also alleged that the man threatened to kill her when she resisted, the police sources said.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, she met the accused through social media last year. He introduced himself as a makeup artist and later called her to a hotel in northwest Delhi in July on the pretext of introducing her to people for business, a source said.

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Accused serves drink laced with sedatives

The woman claimed that the accused served her a cold drink laced with sedatives and raped her after she fell unconscious. The accused later promised to marry her and persuaded her not to approach police, the complainant alleged.

On August 8, the accused allegedly took her to a hotel in GTB Nagar and raped her again. He also threatened her with dire consequences when she tried to resist him, the complaint stated.

She was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after her condition deteriorated, the source said.

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A first information report (FIR) has been registered in the matter and police are searching for the accused. Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage and the entry register of the hotel have been seized, the source said.

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