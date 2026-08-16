UP minor found hanging near graveyard, family alleges rape

Lucknow: A 16-year-old Muslim girl’s body was found hanging from a tree near a graveyard in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, three days after she went missing from home.

The body was found near Shankarpur Sahroi village under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Dehat police station, with the outpost in-charge suspended for negligence in reporting the case. An inquiry has been initiated against the station house officer (SHO) as well.

The minor’s family had reported her missing on August 11, claiming she had not returned home since 4 pm. The police failed to register a missing person’s case even after the family went to the station again the following day.

Bhim Army Chief and Lok Sabha MP Chandra Shekhar Azad claimed that it was only after his party workers contacted the family and pressured the police that a first information report (FIR) was registered on August 14.

That same evening, the minor girl’s body was found hanging from a tree. The police inspected the scene and immediately sent it to a post-mortem examination. The post-mortem was conducted by a panel and videographed, said Alok Singh, Additional Superintendent, North Zone.

According to the officials, the body was at least three days old, with the report confirming that the cause of death was hanging.

The girl’s family named three accused in the FIR, and the police have taken all three into custody for questioning.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Sitapur Superintendent’s office confirmed the incident, but refused to disclose the identity of the accused, claiming it was a “confidential matter.”

“A case has been filed, and questioning is currently underway. Three individuals named in the FIR have been taken into police custody,” the SP office said.

“As it is a woman’s case, we cannot disclose information,” the SP’s representative said in response when asked about the accused’s names.

The lack of information disclosure raises questions, as the Bhim Army chief said that the family alleged the 16-year-old was lured, abducted, and raped. The family also claimed that the accused murdered the minor.

Chandrasekhar Azad questioned the police’s functioning in such a serious matter, calling for a fair investigation into the police negligence.

“UP government should conduct a fair investigation into the police’s negligence, take action against the responsible police personnel, ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and deliver justice to the victim,” wrote Chandrasekhar Azad on X.