Delhi: Telangana CM Revanth unveils Bharat Future City plan at PAFI conclave

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, September 19, unveiled the state government’s plan of building the Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. Addressing delegates at the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) in New Delhi, he said that he will make Hyderabad India’s first “net zero city, and totally climate crisis resilient” to mitigate risks of drought, and urban flooding.

Stating that the plan is have one of the best planned urban centres of the country matching global standards in Hyderabad, the Telangana CM said that it will be built in over 30,000 acres in its first phase. The new project will have nine zones, including an AI City, health zone, education zone, etc. It may be noted that even as Revanth Reddy made the announcement, Hyderabad was dealing with flash floods caused due to heavy rainfall, with several key areas flooding with over a feet of water.

“I want to make Telangana a $1 trillion state economy by 2034, and $3 trillion by 2047. For this we have a strategy to zone entire state – inside Outer Ring Road (160 kms) would be Core Urban, between ORR and new Regional Ring Road (360 kms) would be semi-urban dedicated as a Manufacturing zone, and outside the RRR, would be rural economy,” stated Revanth Reddy.

Talking about the state’s grand Musi river rejuvenation project, the Telangana chief minister said that the government is creating an urban water grid through it. The Musi river rejuvenation will be restore and rejuvenate lakes, and nallas in Hyderabad, he added. “Only cities that can mitigate climate crisis risks have a future. We will make Hyderabad India’s first city to mitigate risks from Climate Crisis including drought and urban floodings,” he asserted, according to a press release from his office.

Revanth Reddy invited all companies and professionals to support the state governement’s ‘TelanganaRising’ vision. He also spoke of other ‘gamechanger’ projects including like the Regional Ring Road, Regional Ring Rail, and Manufacturing Zone projects.