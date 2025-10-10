Delhi University students detained over pro Palestine protest

Students of Delhi University were detained by the police for organising a pro-Palestine protest on Thursday, October 9.

The Fraternity Movement organised the protest. According to the Fraternity Movement, the mob objected to the raising of the Palestinian flag and began chanting Islamophobic slogans to frighten students.

In a statement, the organisation said, “Even before the protest could begin, a group of jingoistic nationalist mobs attacked the peaceful gathering.” It further said that the mobs objected to the Palestinian flag and began chanting hate slogans.

The situation turned grim as some female protestors were reportedly manhandled. Stones were thrown at the crowd, causing injuries to the protestors.

According to a report by The Observer Post, the group said the incident reflects “the deep intolerance and Islamophobia thriving within the institutions of this country,” adding, “Our voices will not be silenced. We stand firm with the Palestinian resistance and with every student who dares to speak truth to power.”

The Students’ Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Delhi University also condemned the violence and detentions, accusing both Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members and the Delhi Police of launching an unprovoked attack.

“A joint protest was scheduled to begin from the Arts Faculty to show solidarity with the people of Palestine,” the SIO said.

“Before the march could start, ABVP activists, accompanied by the Delhi police, attacked the students near Mother Dairy, raising hate slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and other provocative chants,” it added.