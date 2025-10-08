EFLU students manhandled by ABVP members during Palestine solidarity march

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) students’ union alleged they were manhandled by the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP) during a Palestine solidarity march held on the campus on Tuesday, October 7.

The march was to commemorate two years of Israel’s relentless military operation in Gaza in Palestine at the campus at Sagar Square.

Speaking to Siasat.com, EFLU students’ union secretary, Shaheen, said, “The march was organised peacefully from 6:00-7:15 pm. At around 7:45 pm, where we were returning, ABVP members arrived, manhandled us and tore the Palestine posters and flags,” he said.

Noora Maisun, the general secretary of the EFLU students union, said that the university administration tried to create a hindrance. “We explained to them and the proctorial teams that it was the ABVP who tried to disrupt the peace, but it fell on deaf ears,” she said.

As tensions escalated, the Osmania University police reached the spot and asked everyone to disperse.

Noora also alleged that police officials got irked by the Palestinian banners and questioned them. “The police were irked by the Palestine banners and questioned us why we were carrying the flag of another country after the march concluded,” she said.

Tension gripped the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) during a march held around the campus in solidarity with the people of Palestine; when an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader tore the Palestinian flag on Tuesday, October 7. pic.twitter.com/Mz3EUcgoqf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 8, 2025

The Osmania University police boked nine students for conducting the Palestine solidarity march. They were booked for supporting other country and defaming India, a non-bailable offence under sections 132,196,221,r/w 190 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused were identified as Sagnik Mridul, Vikas, Shaheen, Ardhra, Deena, Noora Mysoon, Abhishik, Sumith and Samad Amle.

This article has been updated with additional information.