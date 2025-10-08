Video: Five held for attacking engineering student in Hyderabad

Student was attacked with sticks and liquor bottles on Sunday night.

Hyderabad: An engineering student sustained severe injuries following an altercation in Hyderabad.

The incident took place in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Amberpet police station.

In the assault, the student was attacked with sticks and liquor bottles on Sunday night. The attack unfolded in the Bagh Amberpet area following a reported quarrel.

Following the incident, five individuals have been arrested for assaulting engineering student in Hyderabad.

The victim, who is identified as Abhinav, was allegedly assaulted by a group of five men, namely Gautham (18), Sampath (20), Yashwanth (21), Shivakumar (26), and Bhaskar (22).

Based on a complaint, the Amberpet police initiated an investigation into the matter.

