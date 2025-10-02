Video: Student assaulted for entering dandiya event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old engineering student alleged that he was assaulted for entering a dandiya event in Hyderabad.

The incident took place when he entered the event along with his friends at a hotel in the city.

Hyderabad student registers FIR on dandiya event

In the incident that took place at The Park Hotel near Raj Bhavan Road, some unknown persons approached the students and began asking his name.

When he revealed his name, the persons reportedly started assaulting him.

With the help of a cop, he managed to escape from the hotel and reach Panjagutta Police Station. He then lodged a complaint against the persons who assaulted him.

#BajrangDal activists were booked by police after they caught a youth from a different community at a #Dandiya event organised at Park Hotel in Somajiguda and allegedly manhandled him upon learning his identity, before handing him over to the authorities. The victim is a resident… pic.twitter.com/YeI2aAxQjc — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) October 1, 2025

Organisers were advised to check Aadhaar cards

Earlier, Hindu organisations advised the organisers to check the Aadhaar Cards of those who were coming for the dandiya events.

They were also asked to apply tilak to participants including students at the entrance of dandiya events in Hyderabad and elsewhere.

In the assault case at the hotel, police registered an FIR and began an investigation.