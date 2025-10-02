Hyderabad: Seven-year-old girl found dead in grandparents’ house

When she was found, her hands and legs were reportedly tied with a rope.

Sameer Khan | Published: 2nd October 2025 12:21 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl was found dead at her grandparents’ house on Wednesday, October 1 in Hyderabad.

The incident took place near Khana Masjid in Chawni Nade Ali Baig, Madannapet.

Hyderabad girl murdered

According to reports, the girl was reportedly murdered. She was found dead in a water tank.

Missing to murdered

The girl had been missing since Tuesday and the family had lodged a complaint with the Madannapet Police too.

It was on Wednesday that a resident found the girl’s body floating in the water tank.

When police received the information, her body was shifted for postmortem. Later, a case was registered and an investigation is going on.

