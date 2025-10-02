Hurun India Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani becomes richest Indian again

Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani has topped the list of richest Indians, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025 published on Wednesday, October 1.

Although 68-year-old Ambani’s fortune declined by 6 per cent to Rs 9.55 lakh crore, it is far ahead of Adani’s Rs 8.14 lakh crore.

Gautam Adani, who had witnessed a 95 per cent jump in his fortune to Rs 11.6 lakh crore as his group’s shares recouped the losses caused by short-seller Hindenburg, had displaced Ambani last year to become the richest Indian.

Other richest Indians on Hurun India Rich List 2025

Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL broke into the top three for the first time with a fortune of Rs 2.84 lakh crore, which gave her the number three spot.

Following is the list of the top 5 richest Indians which is topped by Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani Gautam Adani Roshni Nadar Malhotra Cyrus Poonawalla and family Kumar Mangalam Birla

Cyrus Poonawalla and family maintained their fourth position with wealth estimated at Rs 2.46 lakh crore, while Kumar Mangalam Birla was fifth with Rs 2.32 lakh crore.

The cumulative wealth of those on the list is pegged at Rs 167 lakh crore, equivalent to nearly half of India’s GDP.

New entrants

The list has 1,687 individuals with wealth of Rs 1,000 crore, which was up by 284, and there are 148 new entrants.

Hurun said India has created a billionaire every week for the past two years, with those on the list adding Rs 1,991 crore in wealth every day.

Chennai-born Aravind Srinivas (31), founder of Perplexity, made his debut as a billionaire on the list with a wealth of Rs 21,190 crore and is also the youngest among the 350 billionaires on the list.

Niraj Bajaj and family saw their wealth jump by 43 per cent to Rs 2.33 lakh crore, climbing four spots to become the sixth richest Indian.

Elon Musk net worth reaches USD 500 billion

Meanwhile, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has become the world’s first person ever to reach a net worth of USD 500 billion, followed by Oracle’s Larry Ellison at a distant second.

According to Forbes’ billionaires index, Musk’s net worth stood at USD 500.1 billion as of 4.15 pm ET (1:45 am Thursday India time).

His feat came as Tesla shares rose over 14 per cent so far this year, closing 3.3 per cent higher on Wednesday (US time), adding more than USD 6 billion to Musk’s wealth.

With inputs from agencies