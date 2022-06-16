Delhi: VHP, Bajrang Dal demonstrate against violent protests

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Bajrang Dal Thursday staged demonstrations here against the recent violence in parts of the country over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-removed BJP functionaries.

The VHP said the demonstrations have been organised outside at least 10 sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices in the national capital against the “growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists”.

The demonstrators have demanded strict action against those who “instigated” people that led to violent protests after Friday prayers on June 10.

The VHP-Bajrang Dal protestors outside the Nand Nagri’s SDM office raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Vande Mataram and vowed “attacks on Hindus will not be tolerated”.

“We have gathered here to protest against the last week’s protests across India by some elements. We demand strict against those who tried to instigate people,” Delhi VHP President Surendra Gupta said.

The statements of former BJP office-bearers Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Muhammad sparked a massive controversy which led to violent protests in several parts of the country.

Asked whether the VHP supports Sharma’s statement, Gupta said, “I don’t want to comment on that. We are here to protest against the last week violence.”

Sharma was suspended by the BJP and Jindal expelled from the party.