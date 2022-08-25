Delhi: VHP writes to police to cancel Munawar Faruqui’s show

Right-wing Hindu organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday wrote a letter to Delhi Police seeking the cancellation of Munawar Faruqui’s show that is to be held in the city on August 28.

VHP stated that workers of VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold a protest against the show if it was held. Faruqui’s show was denied permission in Bangalore as well. His last show in Hyderabad took place amidst protest from Hindutva groups who said that the comedian had previously made fun of Hindu gods.

“This person makes fun of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his shows, as a result of which peace has been disrupted in Hyderabad,” said the letter.

Security provided by Hyderabad Police

Munawar Faruqui’s show which took place in Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City, went off peacefully because of the tight security provided by 600 police personnel.

The Hyderabad City Police had deployed a security blanket to prevent any untoward happening after BJP MLA Raja Singh threatened to disrupt the show and even tried to set the venue on fire.

Outside the venue, around 20 workers from the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha tried to stage a protest against the show and even barge inside. However, the city police took them under preventive custody promptly.

The protestors came in small batches, with a few wearing safari dresses (worn by policemen of special teams) to try to con the cops in order to get inside. Alert policemen however foiled their attempt and dragged them away into police vehicles.