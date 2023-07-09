Delhi Waqf Board suspends officer following advocate Mehmood Pracha’s complaint

Advocate Mehmood Pracha swung into action when he found that no action was taken on a CBI report recommending Regular Departmental Action for major penalty to be initiated against Mehfooz Mohammed then Head Clerk- Media Coordination, Delhi Waqf Board and now serving as Section Officer.

The CBI report had been sent to the Division Commissioner’s Office. Neither the Division Commissioner nor CEO- Delhi Waqf Board deemed it important enough to act on CBI’s recommendations. A period of six months lapsed. Nothing happened! However if anyone became complacent thinking that the dust had settled, there couldn’t have been a graver mistake.

Known to be sticker for pursuing a case to its logical end, Mehmood Pracha complained against this inaction. The Delhi Waqf Board was forced to sit up and take cognizance of the inexcusable negligence and inaction. Consequently, they passed a resolution directing the CEO- Delhi Waqf Board to suspend Mehfooz Mohammed with immediate effect and Regular Departmental Action for a major penalty to be initiated against him as recommended by the CBI. The CEO- Delhi Waqf Board had no option but to fall in line and comply. The Delhi Waqf Board has seen its Chairman- Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA, go to jail in connection with the alleged irregularities at the board. This was also the fruit of Mehmood Pracha’s untiring effort.

The latest suspension of Mehfooz Mohammed is encouraging and inspiring as it conveys the important message that justice is possible if one has the heart and conviction to fight it out. Just as Mehmood Pracha has shown us!